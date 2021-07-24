In this report, the Global Chipless RFID Industry Chain Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Chipless RFID Industry Chain Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Chipless radio frequency identification (RFID) is a generic term for systems that use RF energy to communicate data.

Many players in this market are offering cloud-based RFID solutions that reduce the initial procurement cost of the servers and reduces the risk of loss and corruption of data. The RFID providers provide cloud-based solutions such as inventory management, asset management, and supply chain management enabling the companies to use centrally managed solutions, cutting down the support and deployment costs. The services available at low investment cost benefits the small and medium retailers. The market analysis identifies the cloud-based RFID systems as one of the key trends behind the growth of this market.

The global Chipless RFID market is valued at 17200 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 31100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Chipless RFID volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chipless RFID market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Impinj

NXP Semiconductors

Alien Technology

Avery Dennison

SATO Vicinity

Zebra Technologies

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Tags

Reader

Software

Segment by Application

Retail

Supply Chain

Aviation

Healthcare

Smart cards

Public Transit

Others

