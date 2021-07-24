In this report, the Global Class D Audio Amplifier Market Share and Growth 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Class D Audio Amplifier Market Share and Growth 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A class-D amplifier or switching amplifier is an electronic amplifier in which the amplifying devices (transistors, usually MOSFETs) operate as electronic switches, and not as linear gain devices as in other amplifiers. They are rapidly switching back and forth between the supply rails, being fed by a modulator using pulse width, pulse density, or related techniques to encode the audio input into a pulse train. The audio escapes through a simple low-pass filter into the loudspeaker. The high-frequency pulses, which can be as high as 6 MHz, are blocked. Since the pairs of output transistors are never conducting at the same time, there is no other path for current flow apart from the low-pass filter/loudspeaker. For this reason, efficiency can exceed 90%.

The market for 2-channel Class D audio amplifier is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023. 2-channel amplifiers are used in basic car stereo systems to power left and right front stereo speakers and matching rear speakers. Apart from this, they are also used in home entertainment systems and consumer electronic devices.

The Class D audio amplifier market for the multimedia sound case is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The growing need for portable speakers which incorporate Class D audio amplifiers is expected to drive the demand for multimedia sound cases during the forecast period.

The global Class D Audio Amplifier market is valued at 2760 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 8800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Class D Audio Amplifier volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Class D Audio Amplifier market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.)

Analog Devices, Inc. (U.S.)

ON Semiconductor Corp. (U.S.)

Rohm Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

ICEpower A/S (Denmark)

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Type

Mono Channel

2-Channel

4-Channel

6-Channel

Others

By Device

Handsets

Televisions

Home Entertainment Systems

Multimedia Sound Cases

In-Car Audio Systems

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive

Healthcare

Industrial & Retail

Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics

Others

