Global Digital Agriculture Platform Market Outlook 2019 – Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2025

Digital agriculture platform offers sustainable solutions with real-time data & predictive analysis offer sustainable solutions with real-time data & predictive analysis.In 2018, the global Digital Agriculture Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Drivers & Constraints

Surveys and proper researches are conducted for the Digital Agriculture Platform market and assist in collaboration of studies over trends, pricing, potential growth, opportunities, and restraints. The report is analyzed deeply to gain every parameter and provides extensive coverage of new revenue pockets. This allows the Digital Agriculture Platform market to estimate and validate future approaches so that new opportunities are introduced to increase the Digital Agriculture Platform market expansion by the year 2019.

Regional Description

Regionally, the Digital Agriculture Platform market report covers the key regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. The present, past, and forecast overview of Digital Agriculture Platform market is signified in this report. The regional analysis and strategies of the market provide understanding about the market forces and how those can be exploited to create future opportunities.

Method of Research

The analysis of the market is done according to the parameters mentioned in Porter’s Five Force Model. These reliable market reports have led to integrating top-down and bottom-up approaches into the research model. This allows the analysists to provide the clients with estimations of various crucial market figures which are then used for a SWOT analysis of the Digital Agriculture Platform market along with relevant insights into the global market

This report focuses on the global Digital Agriculture Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Agriculture Platform development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft

Monsanto

IBM

Climate Corporation

Digital Agriculture Services Pty Ltd

SAP

Eka

Farmers Edge

FarmCrowdy

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Planting Stage

Manufacturing Stage

Sales Stage

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

