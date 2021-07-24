Global Digital Isolator Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019
Digital isolators are used in the DC/DC converters in solar inverters and battery-powered industrial equipment. Several manufacturers are developing isolation-integrated DC/DC converters, which provide better features and higher safety. These isolators are also used in CAN Bus, primarily for the purpose of automation in the automotive and Industrial sector.
The growing demand for noise-free electronics and the increasing usage of renewable energy sources are driving the growth of the market. Further, digital isolators are increasingly being used as a substitute for optocouplers; this is contributing to the growth of the digital isolator market. However, digital isolators’ inability to transmit low-frequency signals without the use of modulators and their high costs are restraining the growth of this market.
The market for gate drivers is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. This market growth can be attributed to the wide use of gate drivers in engines of electric vehicles and the large-scale electrification of automobiles in developed economies, such as the US, Germany, Japan, and the Nordic Countries. Gate drivers are also used to drive motors in the industrial sector.
The global Digital Isolator market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Digital Isolator volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Digital Isolator market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Texas Instruments
Analog Devices
Infineon Technologies
Silicon Labs
Broadcom
ROHM Semiconductor
Maxim Integrated
NXP Semiconductor
NVE
Vicor
Murata Manufacturing
National Instruments
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Capacitive Coupling
Magnetic Coupling
Giant Magnetoresistive
Segment by Application
Gate Drivers
DC/DC Converters
ADCs
USB & Other Communication Ports
CAN Isolation
Others
