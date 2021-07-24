In this report, the Global Digital Isolator Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Digital Isolator Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Digital isolators are used in the DC/DC converters in solar inverters and battery-powered industrial equipment. Several manufacturers are developing isolation-integrated DC/DC converters, which provide better features and higher safety. These isolators are also used in CAN Bus, primarily for the purpose of automation in the automotive and Industrial sector.

The growing demand for noise-free electronics and the increasing usage of renewable energy sources are driving the growth of the market. Further, digital isolators are increasingly being used as a substitute for optocouplers; this is contributing to the growth of the digital isolator market. However, digital isolators’ inability to transmit low-frequency signals without the use of modulators and their high costs are restraining the growth of this market.

The market for gate drivers is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. This market growth can be attributed to the wide use of gate drivers in engines of electric vehicles and the large-scale electrification of automobiles in developed economies, such as the US, Germany, Japan, and the Nordic Countries. Gate drivers are also used to drive motors in the industrial sector.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Texas Instruments

Analog Devices

Infineon Technologies

Silicon Labs

Broadcom

ROHM Semiconductor

Maxim Integrated

NXP Semiconductor

NVE

Vicor

Murata Manufacturing

National Instruments

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Capacitive Coupling

Magnetic Coupling

Giant Magnetoresistive

Segment by Application

Gate Drivers

DC/DC Converters

ADCs

USB & Other Communication Ports

CAN Isolation

Others

