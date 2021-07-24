In this report, the Global E-Coat Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global E-Coat Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-e-coat-market-overview-and-outlook-report-2019



Electrophoretic Painting Process (E-Coat) is a process where a metal part is immersed in a water-based solution containing a paint emulsion. An electric voltage is applied to the part causing the paint emulsion to condense onto the part. A part can be painted both inside and out, wherever the liquid is able to reach a metal surface. The coating thickness is limited by the applied voltage. As areas of high voltage build a coating they become insulators thus allowing lower voltage areas to build up. Finally, the interior of a part can be coated since the exterior is fully insulated by the coating.

The market is witnessing steady growth because of demand for e-coats in end-use industries such as automotive and appliances.

Automotive (including manufacturing and auto parts) is the most popular and the fastest-growing segment in the E-coat industry, which accounting for over 61% of the demand market in 2016. The application of metallic paints has increased in passenger cars, as they provide sparkling and glossy effect, due to which there is high demand among customers. The automotive manufacturers have introduced the trend of color customization in vehicles, especially in passenger cars, which is expected to drive the market.

In 2016, the cathodic epoxy E-coat is estimated to account for the largest market share (about 53% of USA), in terms of value. Cathodic epoxy e-coat is the conventional type of e-coat used to provide corrosion resistance to the automotive and appliances bodies. It is widely used in the automotive industry, as it provides superior salt spray, resistance to humidity, and cyclic corrosion resistance.

The key players in this market are Axalta Coating Systems, PPG Industries, BASF, Nippon Paint and Valspar Corporation.

The global E-Coat market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on E-Coat volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall E-Coat market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Axalta Coating Systems

PPG Industries, Inc.

BASF SE

Nippon Paint Holdings

The Valspar Corporation

Tatung Fine Chemicals

KCC Corporation

Luvata Oy

Hawking Electrotechnology Ltd

NOROO Paint & Coatings Co., Ltd.

Koch Membrane System, Inc

ClearClad

Therma-Tron-X

The Decc Company

B.L. Downey Company LLC

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Anodic Epoxy

Anodic Acrylic

Cathodic Epoxy

Cathodic Acrylic

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Parts & Accessories

Heavy-Duty Equipment

Appliances

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-e-coat-market-overview-and-outlook-report-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com