Global Electronic Sensor Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

Image sensors held the largest share of the electronic sensors market for consumer industry owing to their huge demand in smartphones and digital cameras. However, the market for fingerprint sensors is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022 because of their growing adoption in a large number of electronic devices such as smartphones and laptops. These sensors are used to add another layer of security authentication for safe access of these devices. The rising mobile application ecosystem enables adoption of smartphones for ecommerce and financial transaction further makes fingerprint sensor as an essential requirement. Fingerprint sensors are also likely to be commercialized in computer peripherals such as mouse and keypad in the near future.

The growing demand for smartphones, smartwatch, emergence of fitness and activity trackers, and growing adoption of augmented reality (AR) based and virtual reality (VR) based headsets are the key factors driving the growth of the electronic sensors market for consumer industry.

The global Electronic Sensor market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Electronic Sensor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electronic Sensor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sony Corporation

Samsung Electronics

Stmicroelectronics

NXP Semiconductors

TE Connectivity

Murata Manufacturing

Robert Bosch

Infineon Technologies

Synaptics Incorporated

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Omron Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pressure Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Motion Sensor

Image Sensor

Proximity Sensor

Fingerprint Sensor

Others

Segment by Application

Entertainment

Communication & IT

Home Appliances

Wearable Devices

