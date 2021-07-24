Global Fiberglass Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019
In this report, the Global Fiberglass Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Fiberglass Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Glass fibers are the materials consisting of extremely fine glass fibers, used in making various products, such as yarns, fabrics, insulators, and structural objects or parts. It is also called spun glass.
The global Glass Fiber industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe, such as Owens Corning, Jushi Group, PPG Industries, CPIC and Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma). At present, Owens Corning is the world leader, holding 26.01% sales market share in 2017.
Glass Fiber downstream is wide and recently Glass Fiber has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Construction, Transportation, Industrial, Consumer, Wind Power and others. Globally, the Glass Fiber market is mainly driven by growing demand for Construction and Transportation. They account for nearly 61.97% of total downstream consumption of Glass Fiber in global.
Glass Fiber can be mainly divided into Roving Glass Fibers, Chopped Glass Fibers, Yarn Glass Fibers and Others. Roving Glass Fibers captures about 64.27% of Glass Fiber market in 2017. Glass Fiber can be also divided into E-Glass, E-CR-Glass, S-Glass and Others. E-Glass captures about 68.66% of Glass Fiber market in 2017.
The global Fiberglass market is valued at 7430 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 10000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Fiberglass volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fiberglass market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Roving Glass Fibers
Chopped Glass Fibers
Yarn Glass Fibers
Others
Segment by Application
Construction
Transportation
Industrial
Consumer
Wind Power
Others
