In this report, the Global Fiberglass Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Fiberglass Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-fiberglass-competitive-market-share-andamp;-forecast-2019



Glass fibers are the materials consisting of extremely fine glass fibers, used in making various products, such as yarns, fabrics, insulators, and structural objects or parts. It is also called spun glass.

The global Glass Fiber industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe, such as Owens Corning, Jushi Group, PPG Industries, CPIC and Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma). At present, Owens Corning is the world leader, holding 26.01% sales market share in 2017.

Glass Fiber downstream is wide and recently Glass Fiber has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Construction, Transportation, Industrial, Consumer, Wind Power and others. Globally, the Glass Fiber market is mainly driven by growing demand for Construction and Transportation. They account for nearly 61.97% of total downstream consumption of Glass Fiber in global.

Glass Fiber can be mainly divided into Roving Glass Fibers, Chopped Glass Fibers, Yarn Glass Fibers and Others. Roving Glass Fibers captures about 64.27% of Glass Fiber market in 2017. Glass Fiber can be also divided into E-Glass, E-CR-Glass, S-Glass and Others. E-Glass captures about 68.66% of Glass Fiber market in 2017.

The global Fiberglass market is valued at 7430 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 10000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Fiberglass volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fiberglass market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Owens Corning

Jushi Group

Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

CPIC

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

PPG Industries

Nippon Electric Glass

Johns Mansville

Nittobo

Advanced Glassfiber Yarns

Binani-3B

Sichuan Weibo

Jiangsu Jiuding

Lanxess

Changzhou Tianma

Ahlstrom

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Roving Glass Fibers

Chopped Glass Fibers

Yarn Glass Fibers

Others

Segment by Application

Construction

Transportation

Industrial

Consumer

Wind Power

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-fiberglass-competitive-market-share-andamp;-forecast-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com