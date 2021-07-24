In this report, the Global Forchlorfenuron Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Forchlorfenuron Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Forchlorfenuron is a new plant growth regulator registered for use on grapes raisins, and kiwifruit. Forchlorfenuron is a phenyl urea compound. Forchloefenuron is a cytokinin, which improves fruit size, fruit set, cluster weight and cold storage in grapes and kiwifruits.

Currently, there are some companies in the world can produce Forchlorfenuron product, mainly concentrate in China. The main market players are AlzChem, Anyang Quanfeng Biological, Zhengzhou Zhuoyue, Yinhai Chemical, Zhongke Chemical etc. The production of Forchlorfenuron increased from 7776 Kg in 2012 to 9742 Kg in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 5.8%. Global Forchlorfenuron capacity utilization rate remained at around 51.86% in 2016.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. China and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

According to Forchlorfenuron contain, it can be mainly classified into three types: 99%， 98% and others. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 76.70% of the Forchlorfenuron market is Kiwi, 12.18% % is Grapes, 5.94% is c Watermelon uses industry. With the development of economy, these industries will need more Forchlorfenuron. So, Forchlorfenuron has a huge market potential in the future.

The major raw material for Forchlorfenuron is Phenyl isocyanate, 4-Amino-2-chloropyridine, etc. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Forchlorfenuron industry.

This report focuses on Forchlorfenuron volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Forchlorfenuron market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AlzChem

Anyang Quanfeng Biological

Zhengzhou Zhuoyue

Yinhai Chemical

Zhongke Chemical

Cheng Ming

Yinhe Chemical

Xinglian

Henan Door Chemical

Runtong

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

KT-30 99%

KT-30 98%

Others

Segment by Application

Kiwi

Grapes

Watermelon

Others

