Global Gas Sensors Competition Analysis Report 2019

A gas sensor is a device that detects the presence of gases in an area, often as part of a safety system. This type of equipment is used to detect a gas leak or other emissions and can interface with a control system so a process can be automatically shut down.

Gas sensors are adopted across various end uses such as industrial, petrochemical, and automotive industries. Moreover, process and manufacturing industries find extensive applications of various toxic and combustible gases, including hydrogen sulfide and nitrogen dioxide. Monitoring the concentration of these gases with the help of gas sensors helps in detecting and avoiding gas leaks.

The global Gas Sensors market is valued at 800 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1380 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Gas Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gas Sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dynament (UK)

Alphasense (UK)

City Technology Ltd (UK)

Amphenol Corporation. (US)

Bosch Sensortec (Germany)

ams AG (Austria)

Figaro Engineering Inc. (Japan)

Membrapor AG (Switzerland)

Sensirion AG (Switzerland)

MSA (US)

SenseAir AB (Sweden)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Oxygen

Carbon Monoxide

Carbon Dioxide

Ammonia

Chlorine

Hydrogen Sulfide

Nitrogen Oxides

Hydrogen

Other

Segment by Application

Consumer

HVAC

Transport

Medical

Defense and Industrial Safety

