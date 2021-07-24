In this report, the Global Heating Element Market Report, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Heating Element Market Report, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A typical Electric Heater is usually a coil, ribbon (straight or corrugated), or strip of wire that gives off heat much like a lamp filament. When an electric current flows through it, it glows red hot and converts the electrical energy passing through it into heat, which it radiates out in all directions.

Currently, there are many manufacturers companies in the world. The main market players are NIBE, Watlow, Chromalox, Zhenjiang Dongfang Electric Heating Technology Co.,Ltd, Friedr. Freek GmbH, OMEGA, Zoppas Industries, Thermowatt, Tutco Heating Solutions Group, Tempco Electric Heating Element Corporation and so on.

The following manufacturers are covered:

NIBE

Watlow

Chromalox

Zhenjiang Dongfang Electric Heating Technology Co.,Ltd

Friedr. Freek GmbH

OMEGA

Zoppas Industries

Thermowatt

Tutco Heating Solutions Group

Tempco Electric Heater Corporation

CCI Thermal Technologies

Headway Electric Heat Components CO.,LTD

Hotset GmbH

Minco

Durex Industries

Holroyd Components Ltd

Honeywell

Thermal Corporation

Winkler GmbH

Industrial Heater Corporation

Delta MFG

Wattco

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Immersion Heaters

Tubular Heaters

Circulation Heaters

Band Heaters

Strip Heaters

Coil Heaters

Flexible Heaters

Other Types

Segment by Application

Chemical & Plastics Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Transportation

Appliances

Others

