Global Image Recognition Trends and Forecast Report 2019
In this report, the Global Image Recognition Trends and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Image Recognition Trends and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-image-recognition-trends-and-forecast-report-2019
Image recognition, in the context of machine vision, is the ability of software to identify objects, places, people, writing and actions in images. Computers can use machine vision technologies in combination with a camera and artificial intelligence software to achieve image recognition.
North America holds the largest share of the global market. Higher adoption of new and advanced technologies such as mobile application security solutions is driving the growth of this regional market. The image recognition market in Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This high growth can be attributed to the high adoption of cloud, mobility, and infrastructure management solutions to address information security.
The global Image Recognition market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Image Recognition volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Image Recognition market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Qualcomm
NEC
LTU Technologies
Catchoom Technologies
Honeywell
Hitachi
Slyce
Wikitude
Attrasoft
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Code Recognition
Digital Image Processing
Facial Recognition
Object Recognition
Pattern Recognition
Optical Character Recognition
Segment by Application
BFSI
Media & Entertainment
Retail & Consumer Goods
IT & Telecom
Government
Healthcare
Transportation & Logistics
Others
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-image-recognition-trends-and-forecast-report-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Image Recognition Trends and Forecast Report 2019 market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Image Recognition Trends and Forecast Report 2019 markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Image Recognition Trends and Forecast Report 2019 Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Image Recognition Trends and Forecast Report 2019 market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Image Recognition Trends and Forecast Report 2019 market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Image Recognition Trends and Forecast Report 2019 manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Image Recognition Trends and Forecast Report 2019 Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com