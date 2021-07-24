Global LED Driver Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019
In this report, the Global LED Driver Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global LED Driver Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Due to increasing energy regulations, most people are familiar by now with the long life spans and energy savings associated with LEDs, or light-emitting diodes. And these innovative light sources require specialized devices called LED drivers to operate. LED drivers (also known as LED power supplies) are similar to ballasts for fluorescent lamps or transformers for lowvoltage bulbs: they provide LEDs with the electricity they require to function and perform at their best. LED drivers convert higher voltage, alternating current to low voltage, direct current. They also keep the voltage and current flowing through an LED circuit at its rated level. This report studies the Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers market.
The global LED Driver market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on LED Driver volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall LED Driver market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Texas Instruments
Linear Technology
Diodes Incorporated
STMicroelectronics
Monolithic power systems
Infineon
ON Semiconductor
Richtek
ISSI
Fitipower
XP Power
LUXdrive
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Buck
Boost
Multi-channel
Others
Segment by Application
LED Lighting
Consumer Electronics
Others
