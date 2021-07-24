Global Lighting Controllers Regional Outlook 2019
In this report, the Global Lighting Controllers Regional Outlook 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Lighting Controllers Regional Outlook 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Light control is the ability to regulate the level and quality of light in a given space for specific tasks or situations. Controlling light properly not only enhances the experience, it helps to save energy by using light when and where it is needed most. Lighting controllers communicate between several system outputs and inputs related to lighting control and other computing devices. Lighting control systems are used in indoor and outdoor lighting to provide the required amount of light or to maximize energy savings.
This report focuses on Lighting Controllers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Lighting Controllers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Acuity Brands
Hubbell Control Solutions
Philips Lighting
Lutron Electronics
Leviton
OSRAM
Cooper Controls (Eaton)
ABB
Cree
GE Lighting
LSI Industries
Synapse Wireless
Echelon Corporation
HUNT Dimming
Lightronics
LTECH
Douglas Lighting Controls
Gardasoft
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Wired Lighting Controller
Wireless Lighting Controller
Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial
Manufacture and Industry
Public Spaces
Other
