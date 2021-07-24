Global Lithopone Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019
In this report, the Global Lithopone Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Lithopone Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-lithopone-market-insight-and-professional-survey-report-2019
Lithopone is a mixture of inorganic compounds, widely used as a white pigment powder. It is composed of a mixture of barium sulfate and zinc sulfide. These insoluble compounds blend well with organic compounds and confer opacity. Related white pigments include titanium dioxide, zinc oxide (“zinc white”), and zinc sulfide.
The classification of lithopone includes B301, B311 and others, and the proportion of B301 in 2016 is about 57%.
Lithopone is widely used in paint & coating, plastic and other field. The most proportion of lithopone is paint & coating, and the consumption proportion is about 75% in 2016.
China is the largest supplier of lithopone, with a production market share nearly 91% in 2016. Due to pollution problems, developed countries are no longer produced lithopone.
China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 33% in 2016. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 20%.
Market competition is concentrated. Xiangtan Red Swallow, Paris Horses, Shanghai Yuejiang, etc. are the main players of the industry
The global Lithopone market is valued at 140 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 170 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Lithopone volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Lithopone market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Xiangtan Red Swallow
Paris Horses
Shanghai Yuejiang
Langfang Hengze
Loman Chemical
Hebei Yuhuan
Xiangtan Swallow
Union Titanium
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
B301
B311
Others
Segment by Application
Paint & Coating
Plastic
Others
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-lithopone-market-insight-and-professional-survey-report-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Lithopone Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019 market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Lithopone Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019 markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Lithopone Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019 Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Lithopone Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019 market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Lithopone Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019 market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Lithopone Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019 manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Lithopone Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019 Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com