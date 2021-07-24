Global LoRa Gateway Module Market Analysis & Trends to 2025
In this report, the Global LoRa Gateway Module Market Analysis & Trends to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global LoRa Gateway Module Market Analysis & Trends to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-lora-gateway-module-market-analysis-andamp;-trends-to-2025
LoRa stands for long range radio, LoRa gateway module is a Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) specification intended for wireless battery operated Things in a regional, national or global network. LoRa gateway modules are enabling public or multi-tenant networks to connect a number of applications running on the same network.
The growth of LoRa Gateway Module market is propelled by the increasing adaptation of IoT devices and M2M devices. The emerging trend towards smart connected devices and increased demand for private local area networks are generating high demand for LoRa Gateway Module market. LoRa Gateway Modules in asset tracking application is expected to drive the LoRa Gateway Module market during the forecast period.
Presently, North America is holding the largest market share for LoRa gateway Module market due increasing demand connected devices and M2M devices. Europe is fastest growing market for LoRa gateway module due increased demand from smart city projects. Sturdy economic progress and rising digitalization of various industries are driving the LoRa gateway module market in Asia Pacific region. The Demand for LoRa gateway module market has risen dramatically over the past two years globally.
The global LoRa Gateway Module market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on LoRa Gateway Module volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall LoRa Gateway Module market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Dapu Telecom Technology
Semtech corporation
Microchip Technology
Embit
HOPE Microelectronics
IMST GmbH
Libelium
Link Labs
LairdTech
Manthink
Muratam
Multi-Tech Systems
NiceRF
Nemeus
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
433MHz
470MHz
868MHz
915MHz
923MHz
Other
Segment by Application
Internet of Things
Asset Tracking
M2M Communication
Other
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-lora-gateway-module-market-analysis-andamp;-trends-to-2025
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global LoRa Gateway Module Market Analysis & Trends to 2025 market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global LoRa Gateway Module Market Analysis & Trends to 2025 markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global LoRa Gateway Module Market Analysis & Trends to 2025 Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global LoRa Gateway Module Market Analysis & Trends to 2025 market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global LoRa Gateway Module Market Analysis & Trends to 2025 market
- Challenges to market growth for Global LoRa Gateway Module Market Analysis & Trends to 2025 manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global LoRa Gateway Module Market Analysis & Trends to 2025 Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com