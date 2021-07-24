In this report, the Global LoRa Gateway Module Market Analysis & Trends to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global LoRa Gateway Module Market Analysis & Trends to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

LoRa stands for long range radio, LoRa gateway module is a Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) specification intended for wireless battery operated Things in a regional, national or global network. LoRa gateway modules are enabling public or multi-tenant networks to connect a number of applications running on the same network.

The growth of LoRa Gateway Module market is propelled by the increasing adaptation of IoT devices and M2M devices. The emerging trend towards smart connected devices and increased demand for private local area networks are generating high demand for LoRa Gateway Module market. LoRa Gateway Modules in asset tracking application is expected to drive the LoRa Gateway Module market during the forecast period.

Presently, North America is holding the largest market share for LoRa gateway Module market due increasing demand connected devices and M2M devices. Europe is fastest growing market for LoRa gateway module due increased demand from smart city projects. Sturdy economic progress and rising digitalization of various industries are driving the LoRa gateway module market in Asia Pacific region. The Demand for LoRa gateway module market has risen dramatically over the past two years globally.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dapu Telecom Technology

Semtech corporation

Microchip Technology

Embit

HOPE Microelectronics

IMST GmbH

Libelium

Link Labs

LairdTech

Manthink

Muratam

Multi-Tech Systems

NiceRF

Nemeus

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

433MHz

470MHz

868MHz

915MHz

923MHz

Other

Segment by Application

Internet of Things

Asset Tracking

M2M Communication

Other

