Global Magnetic RAM Industry Analysis Report 2019
In this report, the Global Magnetic RAM Industry Analysis Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Magnetic RAM Industry Analysis Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
MRAM, also known as magneto resistive RAM or magnetic RAM, is a type of non volatile RAM memory which uses magnetic charges in order to store data.
The standalone markets, such as wearables, embedded Multipoint Control Unit (MCU)s, Enterprise Storage, and storage class memories for enterprise storage, are expected to offer immense opportunities to the market.
The first generation MRAM and second generation Spin-Transfer Torque MRAM (STT-MRAM) are expected to replace traditional DRAMs and SRAMs. Initially, the prices associated with these memories are expected to be high, which would reduce with the increasing rates of developments.
This report focuses on Magnetic RAM volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Magnetic RAM market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Everspin Technologies
NVE Corporation
Honeywell International
Avalanche Technology
Toshiba
Spin Transfer Technologies
Samsung Electronics
TSMC
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Toggle MRAM
STT-MRAM
Segment by Application
Consumer Electronics
Robotics
Automotive
Enterprise Storage
Aerospace & Defense
Other
