In this report, the Global Magnetics Powder Core Competition Analysis Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Magnetics Powder Core Competition Analysis Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A magnetic core is a piece of magnetic material with a high magnetic permeability used to confine and guide magnetic fields in electrical, electromechanical and magnetic devices such as electromagnets, transformers, electric motors, generators, inductors, magnetic recording heads, and magnetic assemblies.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

The global Magnetics Powder Core market is valued at 500 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 640 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Magnetics Powder Core volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Magnetics Powder Core market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

MAGNETICS

CSC (Changsung Corp.)

POCO Magnetic

Hitachi

Micrometals

TDG

Dongbu Electronic Materials

Zhejiang KEDA Magnetoelectricity (KDM)

Samwha Electronics

DMEGC

Huzhou Careful Magnetism

Nanjing New Conda Magnetic Industrial

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

MPP

Sendust

High Flux

Fe-Si

Others

Segment by Application

Solar Power

Automotive

Household Appliances

UPS

Wind Power

Others

