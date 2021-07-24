Global MEMS Pressure Sensor Depth Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global MEMS Pressure Sensor Depth Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global MEMS Pressure Sensor Depth Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
MEMS pressure sensor is already widely adopted in different applications for its high-performance, low cost and small size. MEMS pressure sensor is one of the very first MEMS components appearing in the microsystem world.
Increasing demand for MEMS Pressure Sensor from automotive industry to enhance reliability, reduce cost and improve performance is the key factor drives the growth of MEMS global pressure sensor market during the forecast period. Furthermore, continuous focus on factory automation, rapid development in industrial IoT solutions and improved sensing approach for monitoring & control applications are the factors accelerating the demand for MEMS pressure sensor in the industrial manufacturing sector.
The global MEMS Pressure Sensor market is valued at 1600 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2110 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on MEMS Pressure Sensor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall MEMS Pressure Sensor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Bosch
Denso
Sensata
GE
Freescale
Infineon
STMicroelectronics
Murata
Measurement Specialties
Melexis
Consensic
Omron
MEMSensing
First
N-MEMS
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Capacitive Pressure Sensors
Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors
Piezoelectric Pressure Sensors
Segment by Application
Automotive
Industrial
Medical
Consumer Electronic
High-end Devices
