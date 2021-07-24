In this report, the Global Opto-isolator Market Study Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Opto-isolator Market Study Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An optocouplers, also called opto-isolator, optical coupler, opto coupler, photocoupler or optocouplers, is a passive optical component that can combine or split transmission data (optical power) from optical fibers. It is an electronic device which is designed to transfer electrical signals by using light waves in order to provide coupling with electrical isolation between its input and output. The main purpose of an optocoupler is to prevent rapidly changing voltages or high voltages on one side of a circuit from distorting transmissions or damaging components on the other side of the circuit.

An optocoupler contains a light source often near an LED which converts electrical input signal into light, a closed optical channel and a photosensor, which detects incoming light and either modulates electric current flowing from an external power supply or generates electric energy directly. The sensor can either be a photoresistor, a silicon-controlled rectifier, a photodiode, a phototransistor or a triac.

The market is driven by various end-user industries, such as Telecommunications, Cable TV, Military and Aerospace, Industrial Motors, Automotive and others (computers and office equipment, plasma displays).

This report focuses on Opto-isolator volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Opto-isolator market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Fairchild

Toshiba

Avago (FIT)

Vishay Intertechnology

Renesas

Sharp

ISOCOM

LiteOn

Everlight Electronics

Standex-Meder Electronics

IXYS Corporation

Kingbright Electronic

NTE Electronics

Plus Opto

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Non-linear Opto-isolator

Linear Opto-isolator

Segment by Application

Telecommunications

Cable TV

Military and Aerospace

Industrial Motors

Automotive

Others

