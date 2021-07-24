In this report, the Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Industry Depth Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Industry Depth Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems (PIDS) are systems used in an external environment to detect the presence of an intruder attempting to breach a perimeter.

Based on vertical, the critical infrastructure segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the perimeter intrusion detection systems market in 2018. The use of sensors and video surveillance systems in chemical plants, oil & gas refineries, tank farms, offshore rigs, and well pads; solar farms; mining sites; and conventional and nuclear power stations is expected to drive the growth of the market for critical infrastructure.

North America is estimated to be the largest market for perimeter intrusion detection systems in 2018. The perimeter intrusion detection systems market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Honeywell

Flir Systems

Johnson Controls

Anixter

Axis Communications

Schneider

Senstar

Rbtec Perimeter Security Systems

Southwest Microwave

Advanced Perimeter Systems

Fiber Sensys

CIAS Elettronica

UTC Climate, Controls & Security

Future Fibre Technologies

Sorhea

Detekion Security Systems

Jacksons Fencing

Harper Chalice

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Sensors System

Video Surveillance Systems

Segment by Application

Critical Infrastructure

Military & Defense

Government

Transportation

Industrial

Correctional Facilities

Commercial

Others

