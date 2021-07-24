Global Photoinitiator Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019
In this report, the Global Photoinitiator Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Photoinitiator Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Photoinitiator, known as a photosensitizer or the photocuring agent, it is a type of compound which is capable of absorbing energy of certain wavelengths in the ultraviolet region (250 ~ 420nm) or in the visible region (400 ~ 800nm) to generate free radicals, cations, giving rise to a crosslinking and polymerization of the monomer. Photoinitiator is a key component of light-curing materials, which plays a decisive role to the light curing speed.
Photoinitiators has two types, which include free-radical type photoinitiator and cationic type photoinitiator. And each type has application industries relatively. With crossing and curing effects of photoinitiators, the downstream application industries will need more photoinitiators products. So, photoinitiators has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance photoinitiators through improving technology.
The major raw materials for photoinitiators are benzil, benzoylbenzoate, chlorobenzaldehyde, ammonium acetate, sulfonium hydrochloride, 3,4-dimethoxy benzaldehyde, and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of photoinitiators. The production cost of photoinitiators is also an important factor which could impact the price of photoinitiators. The photoinitiators manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method
We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents decreasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.
The global Photoinitiator market is valued at 780 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1210 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Photoinitiator volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Photoinitiator market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
IGM Resins
Tianjin Jiuri New Materials
BASF
Lambson
Arkema
DBC
NewSun
Eutec
Zhejiang Yangfan New Materials
Tronly
Hongtai Chemical
Jinkangtai Chemical
Polynaisse
Hubei Gurun
Kurogane Kasei
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Free-radical Type Photoinitiator
Cationic Type Photoinitiator
Segment by Application
Paints
Inks
Adhesives
Others
