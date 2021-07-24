Global Pico Projectors Growth Potential Report 2019
In this report, the Global Pico Projectors Growth Potential Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Pico Projectors Growth Potential Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Pico projector is used to project images through a handheld device. These projectors are embedded into several devices, such as smartphones and cameras, and is popular as pico projectors. These are miniature image, video, image, or personal digital assistant (PDA) projectors and are used for several applications such as projecting information on relatively large screens.
Consumer electronics is expected to hold a large share of the global pico projector market and both embedded and non-embedded pico projectors would be used in the consumer electronics segment. End users prefer to use pico projectors owing to the ease of connectivity (with smartphone, gaming console, and laptops), compact size, and attractive price offerings. The business and education segment accounts for the second largest share of the global market.
APAC holds the largest market share in the global pico projector market and is also the fastest growing market led by China, South Korea, and Japan. Likewise, for other consumer electronics products, APAC is also a manufacturing center for pico projectors owing to easy availability of requisite components. The presence of a high number of young end users and a demand for handy gadgets makes APAC the largest market. Many startups along with some consumer electronics giants engaging in the development of pico projectors belong to the APAC region.
The global Pico Projectors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Pico Projectors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pico Projectors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Type
Embedded Pico Projector
Non-embedded Pico Projector
By Technology
Digital Light Processing (DLP)
Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)
Laser Beam Steering (LBS)
Segment by Application
Consumer Electronics
Business & Education
Retail
Healthcare
