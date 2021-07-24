In this report, the Global Piezoelectric Devices Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Piezoelectric Devices Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Piezoelectricity is the electric charge that gets collected in solid materials such as crystals or ceramics when a mechanical force is applied. Piezoelectric materials exhibit two properties: direct effect and converse effect. The phenomenon when the voltage gets induced after applying mechanical force is called direct effect, while the phenomenon of changing the crystal shape and dimensions after applying voltage is called converse effect.

APAC held the highest share in the global piezoelectric device market in 2017. Japan is involved in the researches on piezoelectric materials to a greater extent than any other country. In recent years, Japan has attempted to apply the piezoelectric technology for microscale applications. These attempts include the usage of piezoelectric technology in floors of train stations to generate electricity. Owing to these researches, the market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate in the coming years.

The global Piezoelectric Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Piezoelectric Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Piezoelectric Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

PCB Piezotronics

Honeywell

Meggitt Sensing Systems

Bruel and Kjaer

Kistler Group

TE Connectivity

Dytran Instruments

Ceramtec GmbH

APC International

RION

Kyowa Electronic Instruments

Piezo Systems

Metrix Instrument

DJB Instruments

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Material

Piezocrystals

Piezoceramics

Piezopolymers

Piezocomposites

By Product

Piezoelectric Sensors

Piezoelectric Actutators

Piezoelectric Transducers

Piezoelectric Motors

Piezoelectric Generators

Others

Segment by Application

Industrial and Manufacturing

Defense and Aerospace

Automotive

Healthcare

Information and Communication

Consumer Electronics

Others

