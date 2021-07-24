In this report, the Global Power Electronics Market Outlook (2014-2025) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Power Electronics Market Outlook (2014-2025) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-power-electronics-market-outlook-2014-2025-



Power electronics is the application of solid-state electronics to the control and conversion of electric power.

On the basis of device type, the power ICs led the power electronics market in 2017. Power ICs including PMICs and ASICs are primarily used in high-frequency range, high power amplification, and microwave radiation applications.

On the basis of application, the automotive vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing focus on hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and EVs and increasing demand for cars and other passenger vehicles across the globe.

The global Power Electronics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Power Electronics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Power Electronics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Infineon

Texas Instruments

On Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

Mitsubishi Electric

Fuji Electric

Renesas Electronics

Toshiba

NXP Semiconductors

Vishay Intertechnology

Maxim Integrated Products

Semikron

ABB

Hitachi

Analog Devices

ROHM Semiconductor

Microsemi Corporation

Littelfuse

Microchip Technology

Danfoss

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Device Type

Power Discrete

Power Modules

Power ICs

By Material

Silicon

Silicon Carbide

Gallium Nitride

Others

Segment by Application

ICT

Consumer Electronics

Energy & Power

Industrial

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-power-electronics-market-outlook-2014-2025-

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com