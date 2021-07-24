Global Power Electronics Market Outlook (2014-2025)
In this report, the Global Power Electronics Market Outlook (2014-2025) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
Power electronics is the application of solid-state electronics to the control and conversion of electric power.
On the basis of device type, the power ICs led the power electronics market in 2017. Power ICs including PMICs and ASICs are primarily used in high-frequency range, high power amplification, and microwave radiation applications.
On the basis of application, the automotive vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing focus on hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and EVs and increasing demand for cars and other passenger vehicles across the globe.
The global Power Electronics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Power Electronics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Power Electronics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Infineon
Texas Instruments
On Semiconductor
STMicroelectronics
Mitsubishi Electric
Fuji Electric
Renesas Electronics
Toshiba
NXP Semiconductors
Vishay Intertechnology
Maxim Integrated Products
Semikron
ABB
Hitachi
Analog Devices
ROHM Semiconductor
Microsemi Corporation
Littelfuse
Microchip Technology
Danfoss
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Device Type
Power Discrete
Power Modules
Power ICs
By Material
Silicon
Silicon Carbide
Gallium Nitride
Others
Segment by Application
ICT
Consumer Electronics
Energy & Power
Industrial
Automotive
Aerospace & Defense
Others
