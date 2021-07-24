Global Power Management IC (PMIC) Market Study Report 2019
In this report, the Global Power Management IC (PMIC) Market Study Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Power Management IC (PMIC) Market Study Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Power Management IC (PMIC) is used to manage power requirements and to support voltage scaling and power delivery sequencing in power electronic devices. They are the key components in any electronic device with a power supply, battery, or power cord and they optimize power usage.
Qualcomm, Dialog and TI captured the top three revenue share spots in the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market in 2017. Qualcomm dominated with 22.92% revenue share, followed by Dialog with 5.14% revenue share and TI with 6.10% revenue share in 2017.
The global Power Management IC (PMIC) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Power Management IC (PMIC) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Power Management IC (PMIC) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Qualcomm
TI
Dialog
ON Semi
NXP
Infineon
Renesas
STMicroelectronics
MediaTek Inc
Analog Devices
Toshiba
Maxim
ROHM
Microchip
Skyworks
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Voltage Regulators
Integrated ASSP Power
Management ICs
Battery Management ICs
Others
Segment by Application
Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Industrial & Healthcare
Telecom & Networking
Others
