Global Printed Electronics Industry Professional Report 2019

Printed electronics is a set of printing methods, which is used to create electrical devices on different substrates such as plastic, ceramic, and textiles.

APAC is expected to account for the largest share of the total market in 2018. This region has emerged as a major electronics manufacturing hub with robust manufacturing activities in countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea, which is boosting the demand for printed electronics systems in this region. Europe has been the epicenter for the research and development of the printed electronics materials.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Thin Film Electronics

GSI Technologies

Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated (PARC)

E Ink

Novacentrix

Enfucell

Molex

YD Ynvisible

T-Ink

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Inkjet

Gravure

Screen

Flexography

Others

Segment by Application

Smart Cards

Sensors

Printed Batteries

RFID Tags

OLED

