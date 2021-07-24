In this report, the Global Printed Sensor Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Printed Sensor Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Printed sensors, a subset of printed electronics, are manufactured by using techniques like screen printing, flexography, gravure, and inkjet. Printed sensor technology makes sensing much easier and improves monitoring substantially, because it can be integrated into flexible substrates such as paper, plastic, and foil. These sensors can be woven into cloth to measure bodily functions, used to create human-centered interfaces, or can be directly attached to the skin for healthcare purposes.

The smart packing application is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Printed sensors play a major role in the smart packaging application as they help the manufacturers to keep track of their inventories. They are also used to monitor temperature, humidity, and gas for sensitive products, especially food and beverages. Moreover, given the rise in the adoption of smart packaging across the globe to increase the visibility, hygiene, quality, and safety of the product, there is a demand for printed sensors.

Europe held the largest share of the printed market in 2017, while the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The high growth of the Asia-Pacific market is attributed to the presence of a number of leading consumer electronics manufacturers, rapid industrialization in the region, the growth in the production of commercial as well as non-commercial vehicles with driver assistance systems and touch infotainment systems, and the increasing number of patients of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes.

The global Printed Sensor market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Type

Printed Biosensor

Printed Touch Sensor

Printed Gas Sensor

Printed Humidity Sensor

Printed Image Sensor

Printed Pressure Sensor

Printed Temperature Sensor

Printed Proximity Sensor

By Printing Technology

Gravure Printing

Inkjet Printing

Screen Printing

Flexography

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Environmental Testing

Industrial Equipment

Medical Devices

Building Automation

Smart Packaging

Others

