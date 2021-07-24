In this report, the Global Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Report, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Report, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Quantum cascade lasers (QCLs) are semiconductor lasers that emit in the mid- to far-infrared portion of the electromagnetic spectrum.

Unlike typical interband semiconductor lasers that emit electromagnetic radiation through the recombination of electron–hole pairs across the material band gap, QCLs are unipolar and laser emission is achieved through the use of intersubband transitions in a repeated stack of semiconductor multiple quantum well heterostructures.

North America held the largest share of the quantum cascade lasers market due to the high technological adoption of QCLs in industrial, medical, and military and defense industries in the region. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate between 2018 and 2023 due to the presence of industrially developing economies in this region such as China and India.

The global Quantum Cascade Lasers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Quantum Cascade Lasers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Quantum Cascade Lasers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AdTech Optics

Block Engineering

Hamamatsu Photonics

Pranalytica

Thorlabs

Akela Laser

Alpes Lasers

Daylight Solutions

LASERMAX

mirSense

Nanoplus Nanosystems and Technologies

Wavelength Electronics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Packaging type

C-Mount

HHL & VHL Package

TO3 Package

By Fabrication Technology

Fabry–Perot

Distributed Feedback (DFB)

Tunable External Cavities

Segment by Application

Industrial

Medical

Telecommunication

Military & Defense

Others

