In this report, the Global Sebacic Acid Industry Chain Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Sebacic Acid Industry Chain Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Sebacic acid is a naturally occurring di-carboxylic acid primarily derived from castor oil with the structure (HOOC) (CH2)8 (COOH). It is a white flake or powdered crystal and resolved in ethanol, ether and soluble slightly in water.

Sebacic Acid is mainly manufactured by splitting of Castor oil followed by fusion with Caustic. It can be used in a number of fields: it can be used to produce engineering plastics, antifreeze plasticizers, solvents, softeners and additives, etc. Moreover, it can also be used as the material of high-temperature lubricants, synthetic lubricant greases, artificial flavors and medical aspects.

China is the largest consumption and export country of sebacic acid in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The Chinese market took up about 40% the global market in 2015 while more than 80% of the global export volume is from China. India is another key supplier all around the world. EU, USA and Japan is the key importers at present.

The sebacic acid market is developing rapidly on the basis of special and high performance nylon resins growth in 21 century. China relatively owns low-price and mature technology advantages over the world now, but the vast majority of high quality castor oil is from India. India may be the new growing region in the future.

The global Sebacic Acid market is valued at 670 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 950 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2019-2025.

Arkema

Sebacic India Limited

Hokoku

OPW Ingredients

Hengshui Jinghua Chemical

Tongliao Xinghe Chemical

Tianxing Biotechnology

Verdezyne

Shipra Agrichem Pvt Ltd

Jiangsu Zhongzheng

Siqiang

Cap chem

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Granular / Beads

Powder

Sebacic Acid from Castor Oil

Sebacic Acid from Adipic Acid

Others

Segment by Application

Nylon

Plasticizer

Lubricant

Others

