Global Semiconductor Clock Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019

A semiconductor clock or a real-time clock (RTC) is an IC that keeps track of the current time as well as ensures the smooth functioning of electronic devices by keeping proper time among the device components. A semiconductor clock is integrated into an electronic device that requires accurate timekeeping. A semiconductor clock offers low power consumption (important when running from alternate power) and frees the main system for time-critical tasks.

The APAC region currently dominates this market. The prospects for growth in this market will be driven by the recent shift of chip manufacturing units to APAC. Since this region has lower wage rates compared to other regions, many electronic device manufacturers like Micron Technology and Qualcomm have started to shift their manufacturing units to APAC.

In this market research, analysts have estimated the consumer electronic devices segment to account for more than 37% of the total market share. The consumer electronic devices segment includes essential electronic devices like smartphones, tablets, refrigerators, ACs, TVs, washing machines, cameras, and displays and wearable technology. Since most of these devices run on the basis of time-based information, the demand for semiconductor clocks in this market segment will increase significantly over the next few years.

Epson

Maxim Integrated

NXP Semiconductors

Ricoh

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Abracon

Integrated Device Technology

IQD

Daishinku

Kyocera

Murata

SiTime

TXC

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Real Time Clock (RTC)

Semiconductor Clock IC

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronic Devices

Computing Devices

Industrial Devices

Automotive Applications

Telecommunications Sector

Other

