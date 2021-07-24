Global Semiconductor Deposition Depth Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Semiconductor Deposition Depth Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Semiconductor Deposition Depth Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
During the process of semiconductor device fabrication, the different processing steps fall into four broad categories, namely deposition, patterning, removal, and modification of electrical characteristics. The process that grows, coats, or transfers a material onto the wafer is known as deposition.
The foundries segment dominated the market and accounted for a market share of close to 60% in terms of revenue. The increasing demand for electronic devices, especially from developing APAC countries, is likely to bolster the demand for semiconductor devices such as logic, analog, memory, discrete, and sensor devices over the forecast period. To meet the rising demand, foundries need to upgrade equipment manufacturing units and ensure high throughput; thus, fuelling the demand for deposition equipment over the next four years.
In terms of geography, the APAC region will continue to dominate the global semiconductor deposition market. The growth of this market in APAC is attributed the presence of major semiconductor foundries such as TSMC, Samsung, and SMIC in the region. Also, major chip vendors in the region are investing in infrastructure development such as the construction of new fabs to increase throughput. These factors will fuel the growth of the semiconductor deposition market in the APAC region.
The global Semiconductor Deposition market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Semiconductor Deposition volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Semiconductor Deposition market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Applied Materials
ASM
Tokyo Electron
DuPont
Hitachi Kokusai Electric
Lam Research
Aixtron
Canon Anelva
IQE
Plasma-Therm
Veeco Instruments
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)
Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD)
Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE)
Electrochemical Deposition (ECD)
Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD)
Segment by Application
Foundries
Memory Manufacturers
Integrated Device Manufacturer (IDMs)
