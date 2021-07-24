Global Semiconductor Lasers Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019
In this report, the Global Semiconductor Lasers Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Semiconductor Lasers Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Semiconductor lasers use semiconductor gain medium, where optical gain is achieved by injecting current at an interband transition with high carrier density in the conduction band.
Semiconductor lasers are also used in new manufacturing processes such as micromachining. Lasers reduce the costs of end products by improving throughput and yield. The industrial segment spans a range of laser applications such as welding, cladding, metal cutting, and heat treating in segments ranging from automotive, gas, and appliance manufacturing to high-precision microelectronics fabrication and micro structuring in machine tool production.
The Americas will contribute to the maximum growth of this semiconductor laser market throughout the predicted period. The increase in investments to develop new types of weapons and defense is the major driving factor for the market growth in this region.
The industrial segment will account for the maximum growth of the market. It is expected that this segment will continue to dominate throughout the forecast period. Growth in demand for consumer devices is driving the growth in the semiconductor laser market.
This report focuses on Semiconductor Lasers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Semiconductor Lasers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Sony
Nichia
Sharp
Ushio
Osram
TOPTICA Photonics
Egismos Technology
Arima Lasers
Ondax
Panasonic
ROHM
Hamamatsu
Newport Corp
Finisar
Mitsubishi Electric
Huaguang Photoelectric
QSI
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Blue Laser
Red Laser
Infrared Laser
Other
Segment by Application
Optical Storage & Display
Telecom & Communication
Industrial Application
Medical Application
Other
