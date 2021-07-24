In this report, the Global Semiconductor Lasers Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Semiconductor Lasers Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Semiconductor lasers use semiconductor gain medium, where optical gain is achieved by injecting current at an interband transition with high carrier density in the conduction band.

Semiconductor lasers are also used in new manufacturing processes such as micromachining. Lasers reduce the costs of end products by improving throughput and yield. The industrial segment spans a range of laser applications such as welding, cladding, metal cutting, and heat treating in segments ranging from automotive, gas, and appliance manufacturing to high-precision microelectronics fabrication and micro structuring in machine tool production.

The Americas will contribute to the maximum growth of this semiconductor laser market throughout the predicted period. The increase in investments to develop new types of weapons and defense is the major driving factor for the market growth in this region.

The industrial segment will account for the maximum growth of the market. It is expected that this segment will continue to dominate throughout the forecast period. Growth in demand for consumer devices is driving the growth in the semiconductor laser market.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Blue Laser

Red Laser

Infrared Laser

Other

Segment by Application

Optical Storage & Display

Telecom & Communication

Industrial Application

Medical Application

Other

