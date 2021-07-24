In this report, the Global Semiconductor Memory IP Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Semiconductor Memory IP Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Semiconductor IPs are an integral part of electronic design automation (EDA). They help design engineers and developers create SoCs.

The mobile computing devices segment accounted for the major shares and dominated this market. Factors such as the increase in the volume of mobile computing devices, such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets due to improving technology and rise in disposable income contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years. The increasing number of internet users in addition to the IoT framework that is supporting various wireless technologies.

The DRAM segment accounted for the major shares and dominated this market. Factors such as efficiently increasing the computer’s memory at an affordable price and is a basic component in computers and smartphones. DRAM enables the creation of a diverse set of highly powerful technological products for the market that enables customers to own powerful technologies at a more affordable price.

The global Semiconductor Memory IP market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Semiconductor Memory IP volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Semiconductor Memory IP market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ARM

Rambus

Cadence Design Systems

Synopsys

Mentor Graphics

eSilicon

Dolphin Integration

Kilopass

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

DRAM (Dynamic Random-Access Memory)

NAND (Negative AND)

Segment by Application

Networking

Industrial Automation

Automotive

Consumer Electronic Devices

Mobile Computing Devices

Other

