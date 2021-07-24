Global Semiconductor Memory IP Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019
In this report, the Global Semiconductor Memory IP Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
Semiconductor IPs are an integral part of electronic design automation (EDA). They help design engineers and developers create SoCs.
The mobile computing devices segment accounted for the major shares and dominated this market. Factors such as the increase in the volume of mobile computing devices, such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets due to improving technology and rise in disposable income contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years. The increasing number of internet users in addition to the IoT framework that is supporting various wireless technologies.
The DRAM segment accounted for the major shares and dominated this market. Factors such as efficiently increasing the computer’s memory at an affordable price and is a basic component in computers and smartphones. DRAM enables the creation of a diverse set of highly powerful technological products for the market that enables customers to own powerful technologies at a more affordable price.
The global Semiconductor Memory IP market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Semiconductor Memory IP volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Semiconductor Memory IP market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ARM
Rambus
Cadence Design Systems
Synopsys
Mentor Graphics
eSilicon
Dolphin Integration
Kilopass
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
DRAM (Dynamic Random-Access Memory)
NAND (Negative AND)
Segment by Application
Networking
Industrial Automation
Automotive
Consumer Electronic Devices
Mobile Computing Devices
Other
