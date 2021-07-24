In this report, the Global Semiconductor Stepper Systems Market Sizes 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Semiconductor Stepper Systems Market Sizes 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A semiconductor stepper system is an important component of photolithography. It is used to project or print circuits on wafers step by step. The lithographic lens projects light from a light source, which is passed through a mask that already has a circuit imprinted on it. The light is exposed on the wafer step by step, printing the circuit on the wafer.

The MEMS market segment will be the largest application segment for semiconductor stepper systems during the forecast period. MEMS are extensively used across the consumer electronics, automotive, medical, industrial, telecom, and defense sectors for a wide array of applications. Furthermore, with the growing trend of vehicle automation, which includes car navigation and anti-lock braking systems, the need for MEMS sensors in the automotive sector will also increase.

The APAC region to account for an impressive market share of more than 68%. South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan are the key countries in APAC that influence market growth. The presence of leading semiconductor foundries in countries like China and Taiwan, such as Semiconductor Manufacturing International in China and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and United Microelectronics in Taiwan, will create a demand for stepper systems in the region.

The global Semiconductor Stepper Systems market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Semiconductor Stepper Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Semiconductor Stepper Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ASML Holding

Canon

Nikon

Rudolph Technologies

Ultratech

ZEISS

JEOL

Leica Microsystems

Optical Associates

Raith Nanofabrication

SUSS Microtec

Vistec Semiconductor Systems

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Stepper Motors System

Drives System

Segment by Application

Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS)

LED Devices

Advanced Packaging

Other

