Global Semiconductor Test Systems Industry Market Research Report 2019

Semiconductor test systems are part of the global test and measurement system market. They are used to inspect, evaluate, and test a device under test (DUT). Semiconductor test systems can be used to test a wide range of electronic devices, including components such as resistors, capacitors, and inductors; printed circuit boards (PCBs); ICs; and complex assembled electronic systems.

Semiconductor chips are used in various applications in the defense segment such as military and commercial aviation, ground tactical and other defense applications, and industrial and space flight programs as semiconductor test systems enable in achieving precision and accuracy. The increased spending from the governments of various countries towards the defense sector increases the market’s revenue potential from this segment. This market research study estimates that the defense segment will account for the major shares of this global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the semiconductor test systems market throughout the forecast period. The presence of several original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for smartphones, tablets, and computers will be a major factor influencing the growth of the market in this region.

The global Semiconductor Test Systems market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sanmina

Danaher

Amkor Technology

Advantest

National Instruments

Keysight Technologies

Texas Instruments

Tokyo Electron

Teradyne

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Inspect System

Evaluate System

Other

Segment by Application

Medical

IT and Telecom

Consumer Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Other

