Global Serial Attached Storage (SAS) Solid-state Drive (SSD) Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An SSD is a solid-state disk or an electronic disk that is used for data storage and is built using semiconductors. It has a same input/output interface design as hard disk drives (HDDs) and stores data in solid state memory.

During 2017, the enterprise segment accounted for the major shares of the global SAS SSD market. The growing adoption of cloud-based data center is promoting the growth of the PCIE solid state drive (SSD) market in this segment. Moreover, the increasing adoption of SSD for mission critical application as an alternative to HDD and the rapid technological advances in flashed-based array offering are also propeling the adoption of SAS among end-users in this segment.

In terms of geographic regions, the Americas dominated the SAS SSD market during 2017. Countries in this region such as the US and Canada are the primary adopters of new technologies. The substantial shift toward containerized data centers will influence the growth of the PCIE solid state drive (SSD) market in this region. Owing to the presence of several data center facilities in the US, the region witnesses a significant demand for data center storage systems, which will again fuel the growth of the SAS and SSD market. Additionally, the preference of enterprises in the region towards energy-efficient IT infrastructure, that will increase the demand for mission-critical and high-performance storage infrastructure, will also drive market growth.

This report focuses on Serial Attached Storage (SAS) Solid-state Drive (SSD) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level.

