In this report, the Global Server Microprocessor Unit (MPU) Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Server Microprocessor Unit (MPU) Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

MPU is a computational semiconductor device, which is fabricated on a single chip. Over the years, MPUs have become more powerful and faster, yet increasingly smaller and more affordable.

During 2017, the x86 architecture dominated the server MPU market and accounted for a major part of the overall market share. Factors such as the ability to execute commands over multiple clock cycles and the easy conversion of human level language such as C to processor level language are the key factors responsible for the growth of this segment in the server MPU market.

The Americas to dominate the server MPU market during the forecast period. The dominance of the server MPU market in the Americas is mainly due to the high consolidation of data centres in the region. Also, the adoption of containerized data center is expected to further support the growth of the server MPU market in the region.

This report focuses on Server Microprocessor Unit (MPU) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Server Microprocessor Unit (MPU) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Intel

AMD

Broadcom

Cavium

Marvell

IBM Corporation

Baikal Electronics

NVIDIA Corporation

Texas Instruments

Applied Micro

Toshiba Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

ARM

x86

Other

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Communication Field

Automotive

Industrial Control Field

Other

