Global Server Motherboard Market Analysis & Trends to 2025

A server motherboard is defined as the main board or system board in a data center server. The components of the server motherboard include memory modules, processors, and expansion slots. A server motherboard is different from a desktop motherboard or a laptop motherboard. A server motherboard links the computers over a network and enables interaction in the data center. It requires a greater capacity than a desktop or a laptop motherboard for processing the workflow in data servers.

The AMD platform segment accounted for the major shares of the server motherboard market. It has been observed that data center operations are made simple with the adoption of server motherboards coupled with AMD processors. AMD is aiming the service motherboard and processor market for data centers that can tackle high-performance computing, support cloud infrastructure, and manage big data storage centers.

In terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the service motherboard and processor market throughout the forecast period. Owing to the highest number of data center facilities, the US is the primary adopter of data center infrastructure. Owing to the business operational purposes, many mega data centers are indulged in obtaining advanced data center server components, such as motherboards.

The global Server Motherboard market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Server Motherboard volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Server Motherboard market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dell

ASUSTeK Computer

Gigabyte Technology

IBM

MSI

Intel

Super Micro Computer

ASRock

Lenovo

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

AMD Platform

Intel Platform

Segment by Application

Notebook Computer

Desktop Computer

