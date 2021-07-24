In this report, the Global Set-Top Box Market Study Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Set-Top Box Market Study Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A set-top box (STB) or set-top unit (STU) (one type also colloquially known as a cable box) is an information appliance device that generally contains a TV-tuner input and displays output to a television set and an external source of signal, turning the source signal into content in a form that can then be displayed on the television screen or other display device. They are used in cable television, satellite television, and over-the-air television systems, as well as other uses.

The Set-Top Box (STB) industry was 21183.57 million USD in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 23508.98 million USD by 2022, at a CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of 1.75% between 2016 and 2022. Factors, such as a compliance with the stringent regulations mandating the digitization of cable TV and the subsequent migrations toward digital TV from analog TV, have increased the global demand for set top boxes.

The industry is not concentration, the key brand include Arris (Pace), Technicolor (Cisco), Apple, Echostar, Humax, Sagemcom, Samsung, Roku, Skyworth Digital, Huawei, Jiuzhou, Coship, Changhong, Unionman, Yinhe, ZTE, Hisense and so on.

With an increase in the disposable income and the emerging middle-class population, the demand for media-rich home entertainment services is increasing among the consumers. With the growing demand for interactive digital entertainment services, the set top box industry is expected to present significant innovative and new revenue generation opportunities in the near future.

The global Set-Top Box market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Set-Top Box volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Set-Top Box market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Arris (Pace)

Technicolor (Cisco)

Apple

Echostar

Humax

Sagemcom

Samsung

Roku

Skyworth Digital

Huawei

Jiuzhou

Coship

Changhong

Unionman

Yinhe

ZTE

Hisense

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Digital Cable

Satellite Digital

Terrestrial Digital

IPTV

Other

Segment by Application

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Other

