In this report, the Global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Camera Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Camera Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

SWIR cameras are used as a standalone device as well as integrated with different devices used in security and surveillance, military, machine vision, photovoltaics, medical, spectroscopy, thermography, telecommunication, and instrumentation. They are used to detect radiation, which is invisible to human eyes, and capture it. SWIR cameras, such as cooled and uncooled cameras, are extensively used in the residential, commercial, military, and industrial manufacturing sectors, because of their low price, lightweight quality, and low-power consumption.

SWIR cameras are prominently used in several production processes in industrial manufacturing to check product quality, performance, and monitoring and for the thermal imaging of hot objects. Additionally, these infrared cameras are also used by the metal and glass industries for process and quality systems and by the paper manufacturing industry to determine the dryness of the paper, since these cameras can detect moisture.

SWIR area cameras are primarily used in the industrial manufacturing, military and defense, scientific research and life sciences segments as they provide the image of a defined area quickly. Moreover, these SWIR cameras can be easily installed and can provide segmented images that help in the detection of specific objects.

The global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Camera market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Camera volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Camera market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

FLIR Systems

Hamamatsu Photonics

Sensors Unlimited

Xenics

Allied Vision Technologies

Leonardo DRS

Episensors

IRCameras

InView Technology

Princeton Instruments

Sofradir

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

SWIR Area Cameras

SWIR Linear Cameras

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial Manufacturing

Military and Defense

Scientific Research and Life Sciences

Other

