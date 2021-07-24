In this report, the Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market Analysis, 2014-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market Analysis, 2014-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A power device is a semiconductor, which is used as a switch or a rectifier in the power electronic system. SiC is a compound semiconductor comprised of silicon and carbon and has 10 times the dielectric breakdown field strength, bandgap, and thermal conductivity than silicon. The special characteristics of SiC power devices include high-temperature operation stability, high thermal conductivity, high-energy bandgap, and faster switching time. These characteristics of SiC power devices are encouraging original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to adopt these devices over traditional Si power devices.

The UPS & PS application segment accounted for the largest silicon carbide power devices market share during 2017. The utilization of SiC power devices in UPS & PS applications will increase in the coming years and the segment will account for the major share of this market till 2023.

Based on the type of products, the diodes segment accounted for the major in SiC power devices market share during 2017. However, the segment’s market share will gradually decrease in the coming years and the major share of the market’s growth will be contributed by the modules segment.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Infineon Technologies

Cree

Mitsubishi Electric

ON Semiconductor

ROHM Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

Toshiba

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Diodes

Modules

Transistors

Other

Segment by Application

EV/HEVs

PV Inverters

UPS & PS

Other

