In this report, the Global Silicon Photonics Products Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

Silicon photonics is a novel technology with the aim of developing silicon-based optical devices. Owing to the availability of large established silicon fabrication infrastructure and the relatively low cost and high abundance of this material, there are high expectations in the semiconductor industry from this technology for utilization in the communication, healthcare, and defense sectors.

The optical cables product segment accounted for the major share of silicon photonics products market during 2017. The rising need for higher bandwidth will drive the growth of optical cables market that provide greater speeds and connectivity till 2023.

Based on the end-user segment of the silicon photonics products market, the communications segment held the maximum share during 2017. The increased demand for faster data transfer and higher bandwidth with power efficiency will drive the demand for silicon photonic products from this segment.

The global Silicon Photonics Products market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Silicon Photonics Products volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Silicon Photonics Products market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Intel

Luxtera

Mellanox Technologies

Acacia Communications

IBM

Juniper

STMicroelectronics

Broadcom

NeoPhotonics Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Optical Cables

Transceivers

Optical Multiplexers

Optical Attenuators

Other

Segment by Application

Communications

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Other

