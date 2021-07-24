In this report, the Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

SLAM is an acronym for simultaneous localization and mapping, a technology whereby a robot or a device can create a map of its surroundings and orient itself properly within the map in real time. This is no easy task, and it currently exists at the frontiers of technology research and design. A big roadblock to successfully implementing SLAM technology is the chicken-and-egg problem introduced by the two required tasks. To successfully map an environment, you must know your orientation and position within it; however, this information is only gained from a pre-existing map of the environment.

The global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Google

Microsoft

Uber

Sony

Clearpath Robotics

Vecna

Locus Robotics

Fetch Robotics

IRobot

LG Electronics

Wikitude

SLAM

DJI

Amazon

AVIC

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Sparse and Dense Methods

Direct and Indirect Methods

Segment by Application

Mobile Robots

Smart AR

Other

