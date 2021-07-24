Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Market Development and Forecast Report 2019
In this report, the Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
SLAM is an acronym for simultaneous localization and mapping, a technology whereby a robot or a device can create a map of its surroundings and orient itself properly within the map in real time. This is no easy task, and it currently exists at the frontiers of technology research and design. A big roadblock to successfully implementing SLAM technology is the chicken-and-egg problem introduced by the two required tasks. To successfully map an environment, you must know your orientation and position within it; however, this information is only gained from a pre-existing map of the environment.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Microsoft
Uber
Sony
Clearpath Robotics
Vecna
Locus Robotics
Fetch Robotics
IRobot
LG Electronics
Wikitude
SLAM
DJI
Amazon
AVIC
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Sparse and Dense Methods
Direct and Indirect Methods
Segment by Application
Mobile Robots
Smart AR
Other
