Global Small Form Factor Board Depth Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Small Form Factor Board Depth Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Small Form Factor Board Depth Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A small form factor (SFF) is a computer form factor designed to minimize the volume and footprint of a desktop computer. For comparison purposes, the size of an SFF case is usually measured in litres. SFFs are available in a variety of sizes and shapes, including shoeboxes, cubes, and book-sized PCs.
In terms of geographic regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the forecast period. This is mainly due to the growing network infrastructure and the increasing adoption of IoT devices in the region. The growth in the developing countries due to the high replacement value from the countries, also augments the market’s growth prospects.
During 2017, the retail segment accounted for the highest share of this marketspace. This is mainly due to the emergence of IoT and smart technology. Retail vendors use the information gathered from web browser cookies, kiosks, and POS systems to gather information about consumers including customer preferences, purchasing habits, and buying behavior.
The global Small Form Factor Board market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Small Form Factor Board volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Small Form Factor Board market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Advantech
ADLINK Technology
Emerson Network Power
Kontron
Radisys
American Portwell Technology
Eurotech
Mercury Systems
WinSystems
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Shoeboxes Shapes
Cubes Shapes
Other
Segment by Application
Retail
Transportation
Healthcare
Industrial
Other
