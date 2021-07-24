In this report, the Global Smart Home Speakers Competition Analysis Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Smart Home Speakers Competition Analysis Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A speaker is an audio system that converts electromagnetic waves into sound waves. Portable speakers can be categorized into two types on the basis of technology: wired and wireless portable speakers. Wired speakers connect to the source using a cable through which an audio signal is transferred. The quality and speed of data transfer are relatively fast compared with wireless speakers. The demand for wired speakers is fast declining.

Wi-Fi-enabled smart home speakers work with both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and provide high data transfer speed. The demand for Wi-Fi enabled speakers is influenced by the increase in internet penetration and smartphone adoption by the millennial population in the country. This is inducing all the major manufacturers to focus on launching smart home speakers with Wi-Fi connectivity.

The global Smart Home Speakers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Smart Home Speakers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Home Speakers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sony

Bose

Harman International

DTS Inc

Yamaha

LG

Samsung

Sharp

Lenovo

Panasonic

JVC

VOXX

Onkyo & Pioneer

Nortek

Vizio

Edifier

Nakamichi Corporation

Vistron Audio Equipment

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Wi-Fi Enabled

Bluetooth Enabled

Segment by Application

Sports

Leisure & Entertainments

Other

