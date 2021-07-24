In this report, the Global Smart Hubs Professional Analysis Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Smart Hubs Professional Analysis Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A smart home hub is a device that connects the devices on a home automation network and controls communications among them. Once a smart hub is installed, it connects to other smart devices at home and acts as a gateway.

Specialty retailers will account for major market shares supported by the consumer’s preference for this distribution channel to purchase smart products. Specialty stores offer wide variety of brands and products and maintain uniformity in their product offerings. Also, they comprise brand-specific stores and multi-branded stores, contributing towards the growth of the home automation hub market.

In Americas, North America accounts significantly towards the growth of the home automation hub market. Factors such as strong economic developments, high degree of internet penetration, and the increasing number of smartphone users will further influence the demand for technology-oriented products.

This report focuses on Smart Hubs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Hubs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

LG Electronics

Logitech

Samsung

Microsoft

Xiaomi

SmartThings

Control4

Cozify

Crestron Electronics

Insteon

SmartBeings

Vera Control

Vivint

Zipato

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

WiFi

Bluetooth

Segment by Application

Specialty Retailers

Electronic Stores

Online Stores

