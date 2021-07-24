In this report, the Global Smart Set-up-Box (STB) and Dongle Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Smart Set-up-Box (STB) and Dongle Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Smart set top box is a part of Internet of Things (IoT). Smart set top box enables the users to access online videos, photos and apps that are specifically optimised for TV. In addition, smart set top box has features that enables the users to store and display the content through connection of external storage devices.

Full HD was the dominant segment in overall smart set-top box & dongle market, where as UHD 4K was the emerging segment worldwide.

The global Smart Set-up-Box (STB) and Dongle market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Smart Set-up-Box (STB) and Dongle volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Set-up-Box (STB) and Dongle market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Apple

Google

Roku Inc

Netflix

Cisco Systems

NVIDIA Corporation

LG Corporation

D-Link Corporation

Plex Inc

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Full HD

UHD 4K

Segment by Application

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Other

