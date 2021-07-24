In this report, the Global Smart Thermostats Trends and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Smart Thermostats Trends and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Smart thermostats are devices that are connected to home automation systems and are used to regulate the temperature within an enclosed area. Smart thermostats combine software, sensors, Wi-Fi connectivity, algorithms, and user-friendly interfaces to aid in conserving energy and energy costs.

Wi-Fi technology provides the ease of use and convenience to consumers through Wi-Fi connectivity. Users can remain connected to the devices in their houses and monitor them remotely. These digital thermostats are powered through low-voltage electrical cables and supports the Wi-Fi network that is concentrated on power.

North America primarily adopts smart thermostats influenced by the growth in the residential and commercial construction activities, stringent government regulations on the adoption of energy-efficient systems for homes and buildings, and several initiatives that promote and influence the adoption of energy efficient devices.

The global Smart Thermostats market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Smart Thermostats volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Thermostats market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nest Labs

Honeywell

Ecobee

Tado

Lux Products

Netatmo

Hive Home

Siemens

Emerson Electric

Vivint

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat

ZigBee Smart Thermostat

Segment by Application

Residential

Office Building

Educational Institution

Other

