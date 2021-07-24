In this report, the Global Smart Tracker Industry Analysis Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Smart Tracker Industry Analysis Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A smart tracker is a device that functions on Bluetooth, GPS, and cellular technology. The device is paired with an app on the smartphone and is used to find or locate missing items.

During 2017, the Bluetooth segment accounted for the major shares of the smart tracker market. Bluetooth is recognized as the most popular technology used by smart trackers. Owing to this ability to find lost or missing items within a range or area, this device is gaining traction in the smart tracking device market. Moreover, it can be used to track large variety of items including trackers for pets and luggage. These factors will drive the market during the forecast period.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the smart tracker market throughout the forecast period. The US has the highest demand for smart trackers in this region. Owing to early adoption of new inventions and technology, the US is the major market for smart trackers. Moreover, the US and Brazil have large pet population which is also driving the smart tracking device market. Our analysts believe that Canada also offers a good proposition for such devices and the manufacturers should focus on this region to increase their sales.

Lugloc

Link AKC

Tile

TrackR

Chipolo

Findster

iKON Tracker

Kaltiot

Slightech

Beijing Zizai Technology

Pally

Pebblebee

Petsimpl

Innova Technology (Protag)

PitPatPet

Tago

ThinkRace Technology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Bluetooth

Cellular

GPS

Segment by Application

Pets

Purse,Wallet,Keys,Bags,etc

Other

