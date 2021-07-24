In this report, the Global Smoke Detectors Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Smoke Detectors Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Smoke detectors, another name for smoke transducer, smoke sensors, etc. It is a device that detects smoke, typically as an indicator for fire. It is can be used for fire prevention system, security system and other fields to detect fires before they become dangerous and to provide sufficient warning to occupants so they can escape. Smoke alarm was first used to space equipment. Later they are used in home and factories and some other fields such as school, shopping mall, hotel and office buildings, etc.

The global market is dominated by few players like BRK Brands, Kidde, Honeywell Security, Tyco, Johnson Controls, Halma, Hochiki, Sprue Aegis, Universal Security Instruments, Siemens, Ei Electronics, Nohmi Bosai and Panasonic etc. Especially in North America and Europe, it is dominated by few players.

In China, there are lots of players manufacturing smoke alarm products, but most of smoke alarm products are low-end products, low technology content, low price and fierce competition, like Gulf Security Technology, Shanying Fire, Forsafe, D&K Group International and Shenzhen Gabel Electronics etc. The high-end market is dominated by the foreign brands.

North America and Europe are dominating the global smoke alarm market, due to the reasonably developed economy and a group of customers increasing steadily. Asia-Pacific will play a more and more important role in future, especially the rapidly growing demand from China, India and Southeast Asia countries.

The global Smoke Detectors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Smoke Detectors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smoke Detectors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BRK Brands

Kidde

Honeywell Security

Tyco

Johnson Controls

Halma

Hochiki

Sprue Aegis

Xtralis

Siemens

Ei Electronics

Nohmi Bosai

Panasonic

X-SENSE

Smartwares

Hekatron

Nest

Busch-jaeger

Gulf Security Technology

System Sensor

Shanghai Nohmi Secom

Shanying Fire

Forsafe

D&K Group International

Shenzhen Gabel Electronics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Photoelectric Smoke Detectors

Ionization Smoke Detectors

Combination Smoke Detectors

Segment by Application

Residential

Public Places

